Invitation to fund-raising yoga class with homeless dogs in CBD









Yoga for dog lovers will take place in De Waal Park in Gardens on Saturday, with around eight dogs will be up for adoption. Photo: Supplied Cape Town – After taking a break over the cold winter months, the Mdzananda Animal Clinic, in partnership with Lee-Ann Elliott Yoga, is bringing back the Downward-Facing-Adopt-A-Dog. Yoga and dog-lovers alike are invited to join the one-of-a kind yoga class with homeless dogs on Saturday at De Waal Park, where they will enjoy a one-hour gentle yoga class while meeting a variety of homeless dogs up for adoption. The class is Elliott’s brainchild and she is also a supporter of the Mdzananda Animal Clinic, a non-profit organisation in Khayelitsha. Elliott had seen a Facebook post from Mdzananda appealing for people to assist in adopting or fostering homeless dogs as they were over capacity. “I looked down at my dog, Salacia, and thought: we can make a difference. I called my friend who worked at Mdzananda and we started planning the first event. Now we’re hosting our fourth event,” Elliott said.

Soon after the first Downward- Facing-Adopt-A-Dog event in October last year, Salacia died from tick bite fever.

“These events are a tribute to her memory, as well as a fund-raiser and place of hope for more dogs to find homes,” Elliott said.

Clinic fund-raising and communications manager Marcelle du Plessis said: “Our organisation is predominantly an NPO veterinary hospital, but we do have a small stray shelter for dogs and cats as people often need to hand over their pets.

“Finding homes for these animals is difficult, especially because people are often too scared to come to Khayelitsha to visit pets. Events like these allow us to bring the pets to people, all while the people get to enjoy a yoga session.”

The class will start at 10.30am and donations will be taken.

Around eight dogs will be at the event.

For more information you can contact [email protected], visit their website at www.mdzananda.co.za or visit the Facebook events page: https://www.facebook.com/events/408105393110057/