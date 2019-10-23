Yoga and dog-lovers alike are invited to join the one-of-a kind yoga class with homeless dogs on Saturday at De Waal Park, where they will enjoy a one-hour gentle yoga class while meeting a variety of homeless dogs up for adoption.
The class is Elliott’s brainchild and she is also a supporter of the Mdzananda Animal Clinic, a non-profit organisation in Khayelitsha.
Elliott had seen a Facebook post from Mdzananda appealing for people to assist in adopting or fostering homeless dogs as they were over capacity.
“I looked down at my dog, Salacia, and thought: we can make a difference. I called my friend who worked at Mdzananda and we started planning the first event. Now we’re hosting our fourth event,” Elliott said.