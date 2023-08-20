Ipid arrests police officer for murder of his pregnant girlfriend

A KwaZulu-Natal police sergeant has been arrested for the alleged murder of his girlfriend who was pregnant with triplets. The arrest, made by the Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid), comes after the girlfriend was found dead on August 14.

Ipid national spokesperson, Robbie Raburabu, said the police officer will appear in court on Monday. “A 48-year-old police sergeant at Ixopo police station in KwaZulu-Natal was arrested by a team of Ipid investigators in KZN on August 18 on suspicion of the murder of his 34-year-old pregnant girlfriend. This happened almost a week after his girlfriend was found dead approximately 1.4km from her home on Monday, August 14. “The deceased was last seen leaving with the suspect on the evening of August 13. It has since been established that the deceased was pregnant with triplets (boys).

“The suspect may further face charges of dealing in dagga after a stash of dagga and other exhibits were found at his home after his arrest,” said Raburabu. The suspect will appear in the Ixopo Magistrate’s Court on Monday. Meanwhile, a commander at the SAPS Mechanical School in Benoni has been slapped with the suspension of a month’s salary for alleged corrupt activity.

Raburabu said Dhanasagren Govender, 53, attached as the Commandeer to Benoni SAPS Mechanical School, will be appearing in the Benoni Regional Court on charges of fraud, corruption and contravention of Section 24(1) of National Road Traffic Act (NRTA) this week. “This follows his alleged involvement in the testing of a child of one of the generals in the SAPS for a learner’s licence. The child is not an employee of the SAPS that he could be tested at the institution as required by the NRTA. “It is further alleged the colonel was also tested for a motorbike learner’s licence and failed twice, then he influenced the examiner to let him pass in exchange for her to be promoted.