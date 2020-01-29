Ipid closing in on officer suspected of shooting Caledon protesters









File photo: Pexels Cape Town – The Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid) says it is closing in on “the member” who might be behind the shooting of two Riemvasmaak informal settlement residents during a service delivery protest in Caledon nearly a year ago. Ipid spokesperson Sontaga Seisa said: “Investigation in respect of the death of Caledon protesters is at an advanced stage. We have identified the member that might be implicated in the case. “We will be approaching him for his warning statement. “Once all is completed, we will refer our case to the National Prosecuting Authority for a decision,” he said. The incident, which prompted the intervention of the SA Human Rights Commission, saw hundreds of residents march to the Theewaterskloof municipal offices, demanding the delivery of basic services.

Among those killed in the protest was 25-year-old Tebogo Motilibane, who worked on a farm.

A family member yesterday said they were about developments regarding the Ipid investigation.

“It has been difficult for us because he was the only breadwinner.

“He was fighting for land. There has been no change. I would love to see us get what my brother died for: land so that we can have our own places,” said the family member.

In 2016, the Cape Times highlighted the plight of more than 170 households being forced to share seven communal toilets, of which only two had been working at the time.

Community leader Odwa Silimela said none of their demands to the municipality were met.

“The municipality just went to clean and added two more toilets after the protest.

“We still have not received the land we demanded. Some of them (toilets) are blocked. We are having a situation where people queue to use the toilet like they are lining up to use an ATM or at a supermarket,” said Silimela.

“Our protest, where unfortunately two people lost their lives, was in vain. The municipality has neglected this area because it is black people who are suffering,” he said.

Theewaterskloof Municipality spokesperson Hugo Geldenhuys said: “The municipality is not neglecting the area and the opposite is, in fact, true as the municipality is in the process of planning to develop the bigger ERF 1 through a formal national-funded housing project.”

The project, according to him, entails the upgrading of Riemvasmaak.

He said the informal settlement had also been identified by the National Upgrading Support Programme and this involved about 790 households.

“Toilets are being vandalised and are constantly being repaired, and the same applies to blocked units.

“The municipality is spending a lot of funds to repair blocked and vandalised toilets and as a result, the town office management is talking to the community and urging residents to take ownership of the service facilities,” said Geldenhuys.

Cape Times