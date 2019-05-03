File photo: African News Agency (ANA)

Cape Town – The Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid) has launched an investigation into the death of detainee Victor Udes, whose body was found hanging inside Lwandle police holding cells. His fellow Nigerian nationals and friends marched to the police station to demand answers as they accused police of having a hand in his death.

The 28-year-old was arrested on Wednesday on charges of dealing in drugs following a domestic disturbance complaint where his former girlfriend was in the process of moving out.

Ipid spokesperson Moses Dlamini said: “It is alleged that the lady told the police that the deceased was involved in drug dealing.

"The police allege that the deceased grabbed something which was wrapped in a plastic and swallowed it. Upon being questioned, it is alleged that the deceased became unruly and swore at the police after which he was arrested for riotous behaviour.”

He said at about 12.27pm the suspect was found hanging dead in the cell.

“It is alleged that he used his jersey and he was declared dead at the scene. The body of the deceased was transported to Tygerberg mortuary.

"An inquest docket was opened and the matter is being investigated.”

The protesters, www.nigerianinsidernews.com reported, demanded to see Udes’s body on Wednesday. One person who was allowed to, Happiness Maduorae, disputed that Dlamini had killed himself.

“The body was on the ground and the tongue was not out, which is a sign of a person who hanged himself. His sleepers were still on his feet and he did not wet himself.

"The police must tell us what happened to our brother, not this suicide story because that is a lie.”

