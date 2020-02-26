His brother, Jacques Solomons, alleged that this was the second time his younger brother was assaulted by police.

“A week prior to his death, police stopped him but found nothing. They beat him, his face was still swollen from that beating,” said Jacques.

“On Saturday, they arrested him as they found something on him. On Sunday morning at 4am, police came to our house to tell us he died.

"When we got to the police station, no one could say what happened. He had his ups and downs, he didn’t tik but smoked dagga.

“He was not a gangster and didn’t hurt, rob or steal from anyone for his habit… We heard they (cops) beat him up, took him to hospital.

"The hospital sent him back and he died in the cells. He didn’t deserve it. He was a hard-working and lovable person.

“As a family, we will be taking further action against the police.”

Cape Times