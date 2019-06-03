File photo: African News Agency (ANA) Archives

Cape Town – The Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid) has launched an investigation into a shootout between the police’s flying squad and alleged hijackers, which led to the death of a metered taxi driver. It’s suspected that the taxi driver, confirmed by the Rwandan high commissioner to South Africa to be Camir Nkurunziza, was hijacked by three men in Bellville on Thursday and shoved into the back seat.

The thugs had, during a high-speed chase, jumped three red traffic lights before crashing into three vehicles on the corner of Hugo Street and Milton Road in Goodwood, injuring a two-year-old.Rwandan high commissioner Vincent Karega said the hijackers had put Nkurunziza in the back seat of the car, where he was killed in the crossfire with the police.

Ipid spokesperson Moses Dlamini said their members attended a crime scene in Goodwood on Thursday, where it was alleged that a vehicle was hijacked.

“It is alleged that there was a collision with a number of vehicles at an intersection, and when a police member approached the vehicle, it is alleged that one suspect attempted to stab the member.

"There were eight shots fired by the police member into the hijacked vehicle and two people died,” Dlamini said.

ER24’s Russel Meiring said: “Several wrecked vehicles were found in the busy intersection. Paramedics found that two men, in one vehicle, had sustained fatal gunshot wounds.”

Police spokesperson Noloyiso Rwexana said an unlicensed firearm was found, and two men, aged 28 and 41, were arrested.

Cape Times