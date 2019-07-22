File photo: African News Agency (ANA)

Cape Town – The Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid) is probing a shootout between alleged hijackers and police in Harare, Khayelitsha, during which two suspects were wounded. Police spokesperson Captain FC van Wyk said the incident happened while K9 Unit officers had attempted to arrest the suspects, aged 30 and 36, on Thursday night, for possession of two firearms and ammunition, as well as the possession of a hijacked vehicle.

“Members attached to the K9 Unit were on patrol when they received a broadcast about a hijacked vehicle in Kleinvlei. They were immediately on the lookout for the vehicle, a VW Polo Vivo.

"At about 8.45pm they spotted the vehicle in Foni Street, 31 Block, Harare, Khayelitsha, and a vehicle chase ensued. The occupants started shooting at the members, who returned fire.

"The two occupants were wounded and were arrested. Two firearms and ammunition were confiscated,” said Van Wyk.

The suspects are currently in hospital, under police guard, and are expected to make a court appearance in Khayelitsha Magistrate’s Court as soon as they are discharged.

Ipid acting spokesperson Sontaga Seisa said they had received a complaint about the incident.

“SAPS are investigating attempted murder, while Ipid is conducting preliminary investigations on the discharge of firearms. Nobody has been arrested on Ipid’s investigation side,” said Seisa.

The incident came nearly a week after three people, aged 18, 26 and 27, were shot and wounded in a shoot-out, between police and the Mongrels gang in Grassy Park.

According to police spokesperson Noloyiso Rwexana, the incident occurred after the police responded to a complaint of gunshots in the area and the case was forwarded to Ipid.

Grassy Park Community Policing Forum spokesperson Philip Bam said police had chased the vehicle the suspects were in.

Bam said the 18-year-old, who was critically wounded, is believed to be the son of a local high-profile gangster.

He is being treated for his wounds at Groote Schuur Hospital, while the other two are at Victoria Hospital.

Seisa said they were investigating this incident, an unacceptable attack on members of the force.

