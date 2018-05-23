The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) has declined to prosecute the police officers allegedly implicated in the killing of Phumza Pita, from New Crossroads, near Gugulethu.

Pita was shot dead after allegedly being pepper-sprayed and slapped in the face after questioning the police’s conduct when shutting down a shebeen in New Crossroads, according to her family.

Her uncle, Masixole Pita, was wounded and suffered a broken arm during the incident in Koornhof Street last year on March 4.

A report submitted to the Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid) following the shooting said police officials were closing down an illegal shebeen at Koornhof Street when patrons allegedly became riotous, and the police called for back-up.

Ipid had said that as back-up police members arrived, more community members got involved in the fracas.

Community members allegedly threw stones at the police and damaged their vehicles.

Following its investigation into the matter, Ipid recommended that the officers be prosecuted.

Ipid spokesperson Moses Dlamini told the Cape Times that following a three-month probe, the investigation was concluded last year and the matter was referred to the NPA a for decision.

“The director of public prosecutions (DPP) has declined to prosecute. Ipid is not satisfied with the DPP’s decision and will be making representations to review the decision to not prosecute,” said Dlamini.

Regional NPA spokesperson Eric Ntabazalila said the State had declined to prosecute due to the lack of prospects for a successful prosecution in the matter, and had referred the matter for a formal inquest.

“This decision was arrived at by two senior state advocates in our office. Further, there are no representations received from Ipid regarding the decision not to prosecute in this matter.

“However, should the representations be submitted in this regard, we will gladly deal with them,” said Ntabazalila.

Pita’s family said they had not been informed of the NPA’s decision.

Her grandmother, Nongazibani Pita, said Phumza’s youngest child asked every day when she would be back.

“Although we have taken on the role of being their mother, they will always wish she was here loving them.

“As a family, we will not get peace and closure until someone accounts for what happened.

“The last time we were updated about the case was at the beginning of the year,” said Nongazibani.