Zanele Matshotyana says she has found her purpose in life by promoting digital literacy. Photo: Supplied

Cape Town – Born and bred in Cape Town, Zanele Matshotyana, an IT specialist, has found her purpose by improving the digital literacy levels of disadvantaged residents. Matshotyana has enabled residents to adapt and thrive in a society driven by digital communication, and by digital platforms used to access employment and entrepreneurial and training opportunities.

“I channel all my passion, energy and skills into training and exposing residents to the digital world. I can truly say that the positive feedback we receive from the communities makes it so worth it,” said Matshotyana.

She is one of the women on whom the City is shining a spotlight during Women’s Month.

Working for the City as a project co-ordinator in the digital literacy programme, Matshotyana said she was driven by the need to improve people’s lives.

She embarked on her academic journey at the UWC where she completed her Master’s degree in human ecology, specialising in community development.

Her career at the City started in 2008, when she was appointed as content researcher for the SmartCape website.

Prior to joining the City, Matshotyana worked as a researcher and field worker at the UWC Institute of Counselling, where she consulted and trained data capturers to use statistics software.

This is where her natural ability to train and educate came to life.

“I was completing an internship in 2005 within the City’s human settlements department.

“At the time, I was required to do door-to-door visits in the informal areas throughout the City to engage with the residents.

“Through those encounters I learnt just how uninformed our residents were pertaining to all areas of life in modern society, and it occurred to me that the City did not have a platform to engage with them.

“I felt so frustrated that I couldn’t help them. It was this realisation and experience which encouraged me to do my Masters in community development full-time. This was a huge leap of faith, which definitely paid off.”

While studying, a position for a content researcher opened at the City, and Matshotyana applied and was successful.

The job required her to visit communities to find out what City information the residents needed to access on the SmartCape website.

“This truly felt like a full circle moment for me, which confirmed that I’d chosen the path that was most unique to me.

“I followed my heart and so all of the pieces were aligning as they should. Through this role I was able to visit small businesses and NGOs and I wrote articles giving them exposure.

“The SmartCape website then became the platform I’d envisioned while I was still only a City intern, to inform residents about different issues using local content.”

The roll-out of SmartCape was going smoothly, but Matshotyana realised that although the City had placed SmartCape computers in the City libraries for community use, many people still couldn’t use the technology.

In some cases, even those who were using the technology for social media purposes could not type or use the technology to their advantage.

“Here we are talking about the Fourth Industrial Revolution, the Internet of Things, Artificial Intelligence and so forth, but most Capetonians have never touched a computer before.

“I had a strong conviction about this harsh reality, and felt that the City should make a start at closing this digital divide by going out into our communities and teaching residents the basics, so they could start using the technology to improve their lives. Which is exactly what we did.

“One of the most fulfilling parts of my job today is to witness someone who has never used a computer before gain the confidence to type, and to access opportunities through SmartCape which otherwise would have been out of reach.”