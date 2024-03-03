Items found during search for Joslin Smith taken for forensic analysis

Emotions were high in Saldanha Bay at the weekend after residents who have been searching for Joslin Smith found bloody clothing items that have since been taken for DNA testing. The items were found hours after Police Minister Bheki Cele and national and provincial officials had visited the area on Saturday.

Western Cape police spokesperson Malcolm Pojie said that about 14 days since the child’s disappearance, the search had expanded. “Clothing pieces, allegedly stained with blood, were discovered in an open field during random searches conducted late on Saturday night. The investigation team descended on the scene where the pieces of clothing were seized as part of the ongoing investigation. “The clothing will be sent to our forensic laboratory for analysis. The search continues. No arrests have been made,” said Pojie.

Joslin has been missing since February 19. The Grade 1 Diazville Primary School learner was last seen on that day wearing a light blue T-shirt and light blue denim shorts. She has a birthmark on her right arm. Pojie said various people had been interviewed in an effort to trace the child, but thus far without success. They included Jacquin Appollis, the boyfriend of Joslin’s mother Kelly who was brought for questioning as Kelly claimed she last saw her daughter when she went to work and left the child in his care.

However, Appollis reportedly said that he last saw Joslin in the afternoon while she was playing with friends outside. The local municipality, the PA and some organisations have offered rewards for information that could lead to Joslin being found. Local communities and child rights activists from various communities across the province have been assisting in the search.

The City has also been roped in and deployed investigators, K9 unit search dogs, drones, Marine Unit members, boats, and experienced volunteers. Cele said: “You are a community that has united through this trying time. Don’t allow those who are trying to get political mileage out of the disappearance of a little girl to divide you. Unite and work with the police to bring her back home. “From the police side, I want to assure you that no resource will be spared to find her. The police have not withdrawn from this search and they are under a directive to work closer with anyone who comes up with any valuable information that can assist.”