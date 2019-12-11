Family and friends bid an emotional farewell to their loved ones who will be away for 14 months in Antarctica aboard research ship the SA Agulhas II. Picture: Ayanda Ndamane/African NewsAgency (ANA)

Cape Town - Family and friends bid an emotional farewell to their loved ones who will be away for 14 months in Antarctica aboard research ship the SA Agulhas II. The South African National Antarctic Expedition team consisting of 59 members departed from the East Pier Quay at the V&A Waterfront on Tuesday afternoon.

The departure of the ship takes place days after the 60th anniversary of the signing of the Antarctica Treaty by 12 nations. South Africa is one of the 12 original signatories to the treaty, which was signed in December 1959.

Department of Environment, Forestry and Fisheries technical team member John Skelet said: “The trip means a lot to me, and to add value to the programme is my ultimate goal, and also to assist the new team to understand what the programme is all about.

“My main job will be making sure that the base is run properly, that people on the base are comfortable in terms of electricity, sanitation and water. The other primary task is administration, to make sure that the department’s equipment is protected and safeguarded.”