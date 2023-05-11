Jail time over foiled liquor store robbery

Cape Town - The Western Cape High court on Wednesday sentenced a man to 20 years behind bars for his role in the foiled armed robbery of a liquor store in Gugulethu in which a 10-year-old boy was killed, and another child and a man injured. Western Cape police on Wednesday welcomed the sentence handed down to 32-year-old Ayanda August.

Police spokesperson Joseph Swartbooi said reports suggested that three men attempted to rob a liquor store in KTC in broad daylight in June 2018. “The complainant left the business premises in possession of an undisclosed amount of cash, when suspects fired numerous gunshots at the vehicle, fatally wounding a 10-year-old boy and injuring a 3-year-old boy and a 42-year-old male,” Swartbooi said. “The investigating officer (Lt-Col Julian Tarentaal) went the extra mile gathering information in a bid to ensure a breakthrough. Thorough investigation led to the arrest of two suspects.”

Bail was successfully opposed for both suspects. “As a seasoned investigating officer, Tarentaal shifted his focus to the employees of the business where the crime occurred. His suspicion was confirmed when he arrested and detained two employees in 2019. “The investigating officer stood his ground in court facing a marathon of questions from the defence attorney. The suspect, Ayanda August, entered a plea bargain against accused three and accused four, while accused number two died while in prison,” Swartbooi said.