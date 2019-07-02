File photo: African News Agency (ANA)

Cape Town – Three more metal thieves have been sentenced to a combined 30 years behind bars after they were found guilty of theft and damage of Metrorail infrastructure. But that was not enough, Metroral regional manager Richard Walker said.

The three had appeared in the Wynberg Regional Court and were sentenced for theft and tampering with essential infrastructure to the value of up to R20 000.

Walker said guilty pleas and convictions had become the norm and it was not solving the problem.

“While we commend all successful convictions since March 2018, the lack of consequences for unlawful scrap dealers is unacceptable.

"It’s the individuals risking capture for a few rand that get lengthy jail terms while the bosses of these lucrative chop shops remain untouched. We have yet to see jail sentences for dealers or scrapyard closures,” Walker said.

Metrorail spokesperson Riana Scott said clean second-hand copper currently fetched around R85 a kilogram.

“Jail terms of 10 to 12 years were imposed with suspensions. All three culprits will spend six years behind bars and have been declared unfit to possess firearms,” Scott said.

Walker appealed to the public to help law enforcement authorities in finding non-compliant second-hand goods/scrap dealers.

“Be alert and vigilant to underhand deals and give information/tip-offs to law enforcers so that the real criminals face the consequences of their illegal actions,” he said.

The convictions follow the jailing of seven convicted metal thieves last month. All seven were charged and sentenced for theft and damage of Metrorail infrastructure.

Most of the stolen items were recovered and most of offenders had entered guilty pleas.

Metrorail said 38 cases had been finalised since March 2018, and another 143 were in progress.

Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula last week met with Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa directors, and asked for weekly reports on issues concerning the service.