Cape Town – A mobile clinic, which the Japanese embassy in South Africa gave to a Khayelitsha-based non-profit organisation, will ensure that residents in the area and further afield have access to HIV and pregnancy testing as well as family-planning resources. The clinic, aimed at promoting sexual health and well-being of Cape Town communities, was handed to Partners in Sexual Health (PSH) at a ceremony in Parow yesterday.

Speaking at the event, counsellor of the Consul of Japan in Cape Town Yasushi Naito said: “The mobile clinic will ensure that all community members, even those who are far from the district and municipal clinics, have access to HIV testing, pregnancy testing and family-planning resources. Partners in Sexual Health will also be better equipped in fighting against the HIV epidemic.”

The clinic is the latest in a series of initiatives funded by the Japanese government, through its Grant Assistance for Grassroots Human Security Projects (GGP) funding scheme, which has been funding development projects in South Africa since 1990, according to Naito.

With about 640 GGP projects having been implemented throughout South Africa, Naito said: “The GGP is intended to assist NGOs and local authorities in addressing development needs, in a prompt and comprehensive manner, in areas such as social development, education, health, basic infrastructure and a variety of other local needs.

“The GGP has been very effective in rolling out projects that uplift and better the various communities. We are honoured to have partnered with PSH in positively affecting the lives of community members.”

The PSH provides sexual and reproductive healthcare, and champions for the rights of people in disadvantaged communities, as well as offering mental and physical health wellness programmes aimed at preventing chronic diseases such as diabetes, reducing HIV/Aids infections, TB and sexually transmitted infections.

Every year, in November, the GGP opens applications for all qualifying NGOs, education institutions, healthcare institutions and local governments.

