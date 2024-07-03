Jealous ex-lover sentenced for axe assault

A Northern Cape man has been sentenced to 15 years’ imprisonment for attempted murder and a further six years for assault with intent to do grievous bodily harm after an axe attack on his former lover and child. “On December 2, 2023, the accused – Letlhgonolo Sejake – went to the house of his ex-girlfriend, with whom he has two children.

“When he arrived at his former lover’s home, fuelled by the rage of jealousy that she had moved on, he started to attack her with an axe,” NPA spokesperson Mojalefa Senokoatsane said. “While attacking the victim, their six-year-old son was also injured in the process,” Senokoatsane said. During the trial, the court heard how the accused, who could not accept that their relationship was over, went on a drinking spree and later decided to detour to the complainant’s house because he heard she had a new boyfriend.

Prosecutor Kekeletso Lokota put it to the regional court in Kuruman that domestic-related assaults leading to loss of life were rife and a clear message needed to be sent to perpetrators of gender-based violence and femicide that the courts were resolute in combating these cases. Sejake, 50, was sentenced to 15 years in prison for attempted murder, under Section 51(1), due to the domestic relationship between the parties. The court ordered five of the 15 years to be wholly suspended with conditions.