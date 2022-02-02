Jealous lover incriminated for murder gets acquitted of charges

CAPE TOWN - A Bloemfontein man has been acquitted of a premeditated murder charge concerning his former lover’s husband “in the absence of a prima facie case”. Ellister Brummage, 27, had engaged in a whirlwind love affair which lasted about a month with Monice van Wyk – the widow of the murdered man – in 2015 and was accused of premeditated murder when she incriminated him.

Now the death of Theo van Wyk remains a mystery as seven years later no one can be held accountable for it. Introducing his judgment, Acting Justice Matshaya at Bloemfontein High Court said: “It is important for judicial officers to always keep their eyes on the ball because should they lose focus that may lead to failure of justice. They must always divorce themselves from emotions irrespective of the level of temptation and decide cases on the strength of the evidence presented during the trial.” According to court documents, Theo was “an unarmed man who had recently been through emotions of a self-confessed wife who was involved in acts of infidelity. Approximately three weeks after his wife had dumped her concubine (Brummage), he was brutally attacked in front of his flat, probably with a very hard object, and struck several times on his head. He died moments later, leaving his 5-year-old son at the time, Fabiano”.

Brummage was incriminated by his ex-lover Monice and charged with premeditated murder, but maintained his innocence having plead not guilty, with the basis of his defence bare denial. Monice testified that she once had a relationship with Brummage during her marriage to Theo from June until the end of July 2015. When she ended this extra-marital relationship with Brummage, according to her, he did not want to accept it and went to the extent of telling her that if “he could not have her then no one would”. Monice said Brummage kept making contact with her, sometimes via social media. On the evening preceding the fateful morning of Theo’s death, she had earlier spoke to Brummage on the phone at about 6.30pm.

“This was when she received a call from Brummage and shared with him that they had a quarrel with Theo pertaining to car keys, up to the extent of Theo throwing them to the couch, and Brummage told her that ‘the b***h was going to die’, referring to Theo,” court documents read. According to the court, Monice had been the only person who linked Brummage to the crime. Matshaya said: “Both the state and the defence are in agreement that the accused must be discharged since there is no evidence linking him to the commission of the offence. In the interests of judicial accountability, coupled with the seriousness of the offence, I deemed it prudent to prepare a written judgment.