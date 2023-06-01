Jesse Hess killer gets another life term for attack on Hanover Park sisters

Cape Town - Convicted double murderer David Van Boven was on Thursday handed another life sentence for an attack on two Hanover Park sisters in November 2019.
Last year, Van Boven was found guilty of the August 2019 murders of UWC student Jesse Hess, 18, and her 85-year-old grandfather Chris Lategan who were found dead in their Parow flat, as well as two counts of robbery with aggravating circumstances, sexual assault, and fraud.
Van Boven was sentenced to two life terms.
On Thursday, the Wynberg Regional Court sentenced Van Boven to life imprisonment on three counts of rape, 15 years on two counts of robbery and five years for kidnapping, in crimes he committed just months after the murders of Hess and Lategan.
Police spokesperson Wesley Twigg said on November 11, 2019, Van Boven went to the victim’s residence in Hanover Park where he threatened the victim and her sister.
“He tied the sister up and repeatedly raped the 16-year-old victim. He fled the scene with the victims’ cellular telephones.
“The accused at the time of the incident was a person of interest in the Jesse Hess and her grandfather’s murders,” Twigg said.
The case was investigated by Provincial Serious Violent Crime detective, Lieutenant Colonel Adrian Pretorius.
“During court proceedings it was proven beyond reasonable doubt that the accused committed the heinous crime,” Twigg said.
Acting provincial police commissioner Major General Bongani Maqashalala and provincial police management welcomed the sentence imposed.
Cape Times