Jesse Hess killer gets another life term for attack on Hanover Park sisters

Cape Town - Convicted double murderer David Van Boven was on Thursday handed another life sentence for an attack on two Hanover Park sisters in November 2019.

Last year, Van Boven was found guilty of the August 2019 murders of UWC student Jesse Hess, 18, and her 85-year-old grandfather Chris Lategan who were found dead in their Parow flat, as well as two counts of robbery with aggravating circumstances, sexual assault, and fraud.

Van Boven was sentenced to two life terms.

On Thursday, the Wynberg Regional Court sentenced Van Boven to life imprisonment on three counts of rape, 15 years on two counts of robbery and five years for kidnapping, in crimes he committed just months after the murders of Hess and Lategan.