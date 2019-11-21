Walking up from the holding cells, David van Boven, 31, used his hoodie to cover his head and his alleged accomplice, Tasliem Ambrose, 37, looked down.
Van Boven was heckled and a member of the public called him a “heartless pig”.
“Although some of us were not close to Jesse or her grandfather we are in deep pain. He (Van Boven) still has the audacity to talk back (after being asked to lower the hood his hoodie), he must rot in jail. They both must. We saw no remorse and we expect the courts to do the same,” one woman said.
Both men are repeat offenders, and each face a charge of murder and robbery with aggravating circumstances.