Jesse Hess murder accused 'has audacity to talk back' in court









Jesse Hess’s father, Lance, outside the Bellville Magistrate’s Court, where the two men accused of murdering his daughter appeared. Picture: Henk Kruger / African News Agency (ANA) Cape Town – Emotions ran high in the Bellville Magistrate’s Court on Wednesday as devastated family members, friends and supporters of slain Jesse Hess and Chris Lategan saw the men accused of their murders appear in the dock for the first time. Walking up from the holding cells, David van Boven, 31, used his hoodie to cover his head and his alleged accomplice, Tasliem Ambrose, 37, looked down. Van Boven was heckled and a member of the public called him a “heartless pig”. “Although some of us were not close to Jesse or her grandfather we are in deep pain. He (Van Boven) still has the audacity to talk back (after being asked to lower the hood his hoodie), he must rot in jail. They both must. We saw no remorse and we expect the courts to do the same,” one woman said. Both men are repeat offenders, and each face a charge of murder and robbery with aggravating circumstances.

Hess, a first-year UWC theology student who would have turned 19 last month, was found dead on August 30, while her grandfather Lategan, 85, was found tied up and gagged in the toilet of their one-bedroom flat in Parow.

There was no sign of forced entry.

Van Boven was arrested for the murders after he allegedly tried to suffocate a 15-year-old in Hanover Park last Monday and was arrested in Struisbaai last Wednesday following a tip-off by residents.

He appeared in the Wynberg Magistrate’s Court on Friday for the incident relating to the 15-year-old.

Ambrose is reportedly not related to either Lategan or Hess, and is believed to be friends with Van Boven.

Police spokesperson FC Van Wyk said following an investigation into his whereabouts, Ambrose was arrested on Tuesday.

Sandy Hess, the family spokesperson, said semen was found at the scene in the flat but the family was still waiting for DNA results.

Ambrose was previously convicted for drug possession and gun possession, and Van Boven for aggravated robbery, rape and drug-related cases.

They will remain in custody until February 12 when they are due to appear again.

Cape Times