Jessie Duarte will be remembered as a feisty and fiery voice of reason

Cape Town - Parliament said on Sunday ANC deputy secretary-general Jessie Duarte would be remembered as a feisty and fiery voice of reason in the nation’s most turbulent times. Duarte dies in the early hours of Sunday morning after a battle with cancer.

In a statement, parliamentary spokesperson Moloto Mothapo said National Assembly Speaker Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula and National Council of Provinces chairperson Amos Masondo conveyed their heartfelt condolences and sympathies to Duarte’s family. Mothapo said Duarte devoted her life to the service of the people of South Africa in various capacities with courage, bravery and dedication. “Ms Duarte, who as a young activist served closely under some of the greatest and iconic leaders in history such as President Nelson Mandela, Reverend Beyers Naudé, and Ms Albertina Sisulu in pursuit of anti-apartheid struggle activities, was a lifelong champion for women's rights, gender equality, human rights, social justice, equality and freedom,” he said.

Mothapo also said Duarte played a key role as part of a generation of democrats responsible for laying a solid foundation for a new democratic Constitutional order and inclusive, sustainable government system based on the rule of law. He described her as one of the pioneers who set up the then PWV provincial legislature and was part of the Government of National Unity in Gauteng. Duarte served in various positions at provincial and national levels in both the government and in her party.

“She will be remembered as a feisty and fiery voice of reason amid the most turbulent times in the life of our nation and the majority party in the recent past. “South Africa has lost an outspoken and uncompromising critic of social injustice, discrimination and gender inequality in her passing,” he said. Cape Times