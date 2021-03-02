JFK gang ’hitman’ denied bail in Western Cape High Court

Cape Town - An accused hitman for the Junky Funky Kidz (JFK) gang operating in the Steenberg area has been denied bail in the Western Cape High Court. Brandon Beukes, who allegedly fired shots at patrolling policemen on September 20, 2018, faces two murder charges, two attempted murder charges and several counts of the possession of an unlicensed firearm and ammunition. Beukes, one of 10 accused, was arrested in 2018 on charges relating to the Prevention of Organised Crime Act (Poca), and intends to plead not guilty to the charges brought against him. Court documents read: “It is alleged by the State that the role of (Beukes) in the JFK gang is that of a hitman, and that he issued the order for at least one of the execution-style murders. “The State has direct eyewitness evidence to the murders, including a witness in terms of Section 204 of the Criminal Procedure Act, as well as ballistic evidence.”

Beukes had listed a number of reasons in an affidavit, presented as exceptional circumstances for the court, for him to be released on bail. The reasons included earning an income to support his wife and daughter.

Beukes’s legal representative emphasised that his client had been in custody since his arrest in 2018, that if he were granted bail he could earn an income and that “the trial in the main case could take a very long time”.

In response, the State produced an affidavit from Beukes’s wife which stated that, at the time of his arrest, the accused was unemployed and only did “odd jobs”.

Acting judge Nobahle MangcuLockwood said: “It therefore appears that the applicant’s claims of financial loss as a result of incarceration are over-stated ...

“I also take note of the fact that the applicant was arrested in September 2018, and yet only applied for bail for the first time on November 23, 2020, citing among others, these financial reasons.

“There is no mention or detail in his application of how this period of incarceration has affected his wife and child financially, or why this application is only being brought now citing these financial reasons.”

Further, acting judge MangcuLockwood said Beukes could possibly interfere, influence or intimidate witnesses if he was granted bail as he was familiar with the identities of witnesses and a likelihood existed that Beukes would evade trial.

“Given the circumstances of the alleged offences, there will be a sense of shock and outrage in the applicant’s community should he be released on bail.

“It is well-known that in the Western Cape criminal gang activity is an unruly force that continues to torment communities, and is an issue that has created much public interest.

“As indicated by the State’s opposing affidavit, schools sometimes have to be closed, and people are scared to move around in areas affected by the terror of gang activity.

“All of these factors are relevant to this application, and militate against the granting of bail to the applicant,” acting judge Mangcu-Lockwood said.

