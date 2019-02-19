Campers and locals - as part of a two-night camping experience - were treated to an intimate acoustic session from The Voice SA season 2 winner Craig Lucas and Acoustic Element, while enjoying mountain views, educational hikes and anti-littering clean-ups. Photo: Facebook

Cape Town – CapeNature and musician Jimmy Nevis recently merged conservation tourism and entertainment in the Cederberg wilderness. Campers and locals - as part of a two-night camping experience - were treated to an intimate acoustic session from The Voice SA season 2 winner Craig Lucas and Acoustic Element, while enjoying mountain views, educational hikes and anti-littering clean-ups.

CapeNature chief executive Dr Razeena Omar said hosting this event with Nevis as the first celebration of CapeNature’s 20 years of nurturing nature was “nothing short of amazing”.

“CapeNature had fostered a relationship with Jimmy Nevis who understood why we need to conserve while enjoying what we do,” Omar said.

The multi-nominated South African singer and songwriter who loves nature said the collaboration was a no-brainer.

“I love nature and I’ve learnt so much from CapeNature about conservation and respecting this incredible natural space.

"This is a unique experience, not only for my band and myself, but also for my fans and people who love both nature and music,” he said.

Nevis, who started the weekend’s celebrations by visiting the local Algeria community, added that he wanted to connect with the people of Algeria and learn more about their history.

Algeria community forum chairperson Kobie Hanekom led the visit and showed Nevis around the community, taking him to significant landmarks in the forestry village.

“It is a huge privilege for our community to have influential talents such as Mr Nevis show interest in the people of Algeria.”

Cape Times