Joggers cautioned after Table Mountain attack

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

Cape Town – Recreational joggers have been cautioned to be vigilant after peaceful sunrise exercise turned into a nightmare for two friends who were attacked by assailants wielding knives and a metal bar. Every weekend as early as 5.30am, 35-year-old Eddie Moyo and his friend Clive run along Tafelberg Road near the lower cable station. However their jog was cut short on Saturday after they were ambushed, badly beaten, stabbed and robbed of their cellphones. Moyo was assaulted with the metal bar on his right eye and mouth. His two lower front teeth were knocked out, while his friend was left with deep stab wounds to his right upper body. “I think they were hiding in the bushes or in the grass because the three guys just appeared from the sides. They quickly surrounded us and demanded our cellphones.

“They looked young, maybe in their early twenties so we tried to reason with them, but they made threats. When I gave them the phone they hit me across the face,” he said.

Bleeding, shocked and confused, Moyo ran down towards Deer Park where he fell, hurting his knees and leg. A passer-by in a car stopped and came to his aid.

“While I ran in panic like a mad man, Clive was pinned down and stabbed. I just lost it and couldn’t think straight. He was assisted by other hikers and taken to Somerset Hospital.

“On Tuesday he was out of the intensive care unit. I thank God we are both alive,” said Moyo.

He will be lodging a complaint at the Cape Town police station today.

His employer, Justin Hodge at Fluffi and Friends, said he was trying to get help for Moyo and the support has been overwhelming.

“This happened at a place where most of us run, so for me it was important to share his story on social media so that fellow hikers can be cautioned.

“This incident has created fear. Since our coffee shop is in De Waal Park and the park had to close due to Covid-19 levels, our shop only recently opened so I couldn’t offer much help.

“He cannot afford to go to the dentist for X-rays or attend counselling sessions, but people have been coming to the shop offering to assist. The positive outreach has just been incredible,” said Hodge.

Hodge said he has applied to BackaBuddy to get financial assistance for Clive.

The incident came just a week after a man was mugged at Signal Hill.

According to SANParks spokesperson Lauren Clayton there has been a general decrease in crime on the mountain throughout the lockdown period.

“There are adequate staff members on duty 24/7 patrolling the mountain range on a daily basis. We have ongoing joint operations with neighbourhood watch groups, the SAPS, City Law Enforcement, various hiking groups, and the Table Mountain Aerial Cableway surveillance system, to name but a few, to ensure visitor safety on the mountain,” she said.

Cape Times