Cape Town – UN Patron of the Oceans Lewis Pugh, in partnership with a forex broker, will participate in the Big Wave Beach Clean this weekend at the Diep River lagoon. They join a number of organisations calling for a clean-up of the natural environment, including the Two Oceans Aquarium also preparing for its Trash Bash clean-up at Monwabisi Beach on May 25.

Brand ambassador Pugh joined the initiative to raise awareness for environmental responsibility and will participate in the clean-up on Sunday.

Environmental awareness and the FX industry were once poles apart, but last year FXTM partnered with Pugh to set a new green standard for brokers with their first corporate social responsibility campaign, The Long Swim.

This was a world-first (and successful) attempt to swim the length of the English Channel, to raise awareness to protect the oceans.

This time, the partnership is presenting The Big Wave: Touchdown in Cape Town, a series of five educational and environmental events from Saturday to May 26.

“I’ve been involved in beach cleans around the world, so I’m thrilled to be joining this one in my hometown of Cape Town.

"I grew up swimming this beautiful coastline, and I’ve seen the kind of devastation to marine life that comes from plastic pollution,” Pugh said, urging volunteers to join him on Sunday morning.

The aquarium’s Trash Bash receives support and assistance from the Beach Co-op, an NPO driving change in single-use plastic through integrated surveys and research-ready beach clean-ups.

Two Oceans communications and sustainability manager Helen Lockhart said: “Cleaning up isn’t just good for the environment, it’s also good for those taking part.

"It leaves participants feeling that they are making a difference, playing their part and being responsible for something as fragile, yet incredibly important, as the ocean.

“The outcome is often much bigger than just a cleaner beach, as it changes people’s view of their role within the environment and instils a sense of responsibility towards their surrounds.”

The clean-up team will use the “Dirty Dozen Method”, collecting the 12 litter items most commonly found on our beaches, such as carrier bags, chip packets, cigarette lighters, cooldrink bottles, cooldrink lids, ear buds, fishing line, light sticks, plastic lollipop sticks, straws, sweet wrappers and water bottles.

The Monwabisi beach clean-up is from 9am to 11am. Volunteers should bring sunscreen, a hat, water (in a reusable bottle) and reusable gloves.

