The Two Oceans Aquarium said Plastic Free July was a time for everyone to reflect on their relationship with disposable and single-use plastic items – how much do you use, what impact does it have on the environment and what can you do to reduce or eliminate these items from your life?

“Our oceans are facing a human-made plastic catastrophe. With estimates being that by 2050 there will be more plastic by weight, than fish in the ocean.

"The time is now to make a difference and clean up our act. Studies have shown that millions of seabirds have ingested plastic and a staggering number of sea animals die each year from plastic ingestion.

“Plastic has permeated the deepest recesses of our natural world, and has even entered our food chain. Plastic doesn’t break down; it doesn’t degrade and become part of the natural system again.

“Plastic breaks up into smaller and smaller pieces until it becomes small enough, not only for small fish to mistake it for food, but research has found that even plankton is now mistaking this 'forever material' for food and consuming it.”

The aquarium is hosting a Trash Bash on Saturday at Mouille Point Beach from 9am to 11am. They have advised people to park at the Green Point lighthouse, beach parking lot or on Beach Road at the Two Oceans Aquarium banners.