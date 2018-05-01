Cape Town - Former ANC MP and singer Jennifer Ferguson has denied claims that Orlando Pirates boss Dr Irvin Khoza was behind her decision to open a rape case against SA Football Association (Safa) president Danny Jordaan.

This followed reports that Jordaan alleged that Khoza paid for Ferguson to come to South Africa from Sweden, her current country of residence.

Ferguson had previously said the trip was paid for by an anonymous sponsor.

Jordaan has lodged complaints with police of defamation against Ferguson and Khoza.

In a statement Ferguson said: “I have never met and do not know Mr Irvin Khoza. I have never received any form of sponsorship or payment from him in any form whatsoever and will testify to that fact in court if required.”

Jordaan lodged the defamation of character complaints against Khoza at the Sandton police station on Friday.

Khoza is also the Premier Soccer League (PSL) chairperson and vice president of Safa, second in-command to Jordaan.

An election is pending for the Safa presidency.

Gauteng police spokesperson Mathapelo Peters confirmed complaints had been lodged.

“Police are investigating defamation of character. I am not confirming who it is against or who it is not against,” Peters said.

Jordaan’s attorney, Mamodupi Mohlala-Mulaudzi, said: “I confirm that my client opened a criminal case at the Sandton police station.”

However, she said she was not at liberty to discuss details.

Ferguson said a case had been opened against her, but she had not studied the allegations.

“I have not had the opportunity to study the allegations in detail contained in the apparent charges Mr Jordaan has made against myself and, I believe, Mr Irvin Khoza,” she said.

“These counter-charges take the form of malicious prosecution, a legal bullying tactic that attempts to distract from the main charge of rape.

"This is a typical legal ploy to discredit and break down a rape witness. It is a desperate smear campaign that creates a smoke screen to distract the media, intimidate the witness and dilute attention from the rape charge.”

She said her motive in naming Jordaan as her alleged rapist was not to bring someone down, but that she was fighting for justice and that the issue was between her and Jordaan.

“There is no conspiracy,” said Ferguson.

Ferguson has alleged that Jordaan raped her in a Port Elizabeth hotel room more than 20 years ago.

She made her story public late last year, with the international movement of the #MeToo campaign, where women globally began to speak out, sharing stories of sexual abuse on social media.

Jordaan’s attorneys have said Ferguson’s allegations were untrue.

In March, Safa spokesperson Dominic Chimhavi told the Cape Times that the association supported Jordaan and believed he was innocent until proved guilty.

Chimhavi said Jordaan would not be suspended and there would be no disciplinary hearing against him; they would support him and wanted to make it clear that the association believed everyone was innocent until proved guilty.

There was no talk of suspending his involvement in football because of the gravity of the claims against him.

When asked whether Khoza would face a disciplinary hearing following the charges against him, Chimhavi said: “I don’t comment on matters which have nothing to do with Safa.”

When he was told both Jordaan and Khoza held high position within the association, he did not respond.

Khoza did not respond to SMSes and calls on his cellphone despite numerous attempts made yesterday.

