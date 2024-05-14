Nearly three months since her disappearance and with no sign of the missing 6-year-old Joshlin Smith, her mother and three other co-accused made another brief appearance in court on Monday on charges of kidnapping and human trafficking.

The Vredenburg Magistrate’s Court gallery was packed as family and the public gathered inside the courtroom to catch a glimpse of accused Racquel “Kelly” Smith, Steveno van Rhyn, Jacquen “Boeta” Appolis and Lourentia “Renz” Lombaard. Joshlin has been missing since February 19. Prosecutor Aradhana Heeramun submitted to the court that the State had gathered further evidence and requested a postponement for the ongoing investigation while they “analyse cellphone data as well as downloads and forensic reports”.

National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) spokesperson Eric Ntabazalila said: “It was the first time the four accused, who have all abandoned their right to apply for bail, have appeared together. When the investigation is finalised, the court will be advised of the forum (court) where the trial will be heard.” Distraught and emotional family members of Smith declined to speak to the media as they were “not ready yet”. A number of supporters rallied outside the court, calling for “no bail for the accused”. Picture: Ayanda Ndamane/Independent Newspapers After recently visiting Smith in prison, the paternal grandmother of Joshlin, Rita Yon, said: “We had a conversation and it went well.”

Asked about reports concerning Smith’s alleged pregnancy, she said: “I do not know anything about the pregnancy.” Child rights and anti-gender-based violence activist June Dolley-Major said they were pleased with the progress that had been made.

Lauretta Yon outside court. "After recent searches in the Saldanha area, we have identified two areas that are focus points that cannot be divulged," said Dolley-Major. MEC for Police Oversight and Community Safety Reagen Allen echoed the hope for Joshlin's safe return. "Our fervent prayer remains that she will be found unharmed and safely returned to her extended family. We have to allow the court process to run its course, while the SAPS is given the space to complete their investigation," he said.