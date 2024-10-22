Joshlin’s mother 'planned’ to sell her children

Racquel “Kelly” Smith, the mother of missing Joshlin Smith, had apparently already made plans to sell her three children in August last year. This is according to the State’s case which has officially been transferred to be heard at the Western Cape Circuit High Court at the end of January next year.

Smith along with Jacquin Appolis and Steveno van Rhyn – are charged with trafficking for the purpose of exploitation and kidnapping. On Monday the State dropped charges against Lourencia Lombaard who has turned State witness. It is the State’s case that six-year-old Joshlin was last seen getting into a white vehicle with her mother and was reported missing hours later.

Joshlin, who was to celebrate her seventh birthday on Wednesday, disappeared on February 19. According to the State’s summary of facts, Joshlin and her two siblings – aged 11 and two years old – lived with Smith and her boyfriend Appolis in Middelpos, Saldanha. “(Smith) communicated during August 2023 her plan to have her children taken away or sold. The plan was for this to happen in January or February 2024. On Sunday, February 18, Smith and Joshlin walked to a white motor vehicle that was parked nearby. An unknown female person alighted from the vehicle and conversed with Smith.

“This woman handed something to Smith. Smith and Joshlin returned to the home. Later during this day Appolis, Van Rhyn, Smith and Lombaard discussed the plan and how the money would be divided. “On February 19, Smith informed Joshlin and (her 11-year-old son) they will not be attending school that day. Kelly packed Joshlin’s clothes into a bag and left to go to work. She left Joshlin and (the brother) and the bag at home in the care of Appolis,” the summary read.

The State further submitted that later that same day, Smith returned home, took Joshlin and the bag she had packed and the two of them left on foot. They then allegedly got into a white motor vehicle that drove away. “Later the same night, Smith started looking for Joshlin and reported her missing to the police. Despite ongoing investigations into the whereabouts of Joshlin, she still has not been found,” the State submitted in its summary of facts.

The State will also adduce evidence of documents relating to Appolis and Van Rhyn. The matter will be heard at pre-trial on January 31 in the circuit high court. Ilitha Labantu said the case underscored the vulnerabilities faced by children and the urgent need to combat child trafficking.

“Ilitha Labantu expresses profound outrage and heartbreak regarding the details emerging from the Joshlin Smith case. “It is particularly distressing that a mother could allegedly orchestrate such a profound betrayal against her own child. The tragic reality that those entrusted with a child’s safety may perpetrate such acts of exploitation speaks to the dire need for vigilance and systemic change. Children are often victims of some of the worst kinds of abuse, and it is heartbreaking to witness such exploitation arising from within the family unit,” the organisation said in a statement. “Justice for Joshlin Smith is not just about closure; it is a critical reminder that we must not tolerate any form of violence or exploitation against our children.”