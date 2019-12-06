The Two Oceans Aquarium spokesperson Renée Leeuwner said that on Wednesday, the Two Oceans Aquarium had been alerted to the fact that an ocean sunfish (Mola mola) had become trapped in the Robinson Dry Dock across the way from the aquarium.
“The water was being drained from the dock and the fish had nowhere to escape to.
“The aquarium’s rescue team quickly jumped into action, but just as quickly realised that the fish was too big for the team to move on their own. They would need some assistance, and more than human muscle power, for this rescue.
“One phone call later and a plan had been put into motion that would ensure the sunfish’s safe return to the ocean,” Leeuwner said.