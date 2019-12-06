Joy as crane helps rescue sunfish trapped in Cape Town dry dock









Two Oceans Aquarium crew members rescued a trapped sunfish in the Robinson Dry Dock at the V&A Waterfront. Picture: Supplied Cape Town – In a collaborative effort between the Two Oceans Aquarium, Transnet, the Cape Town Port Authority team and Johnson Crane Hire, a sunfish trapped in the Robinson Dry Dock at the V&A Waterfront was rescued on Wednesday. The Two Oceans Aquarium spokesperson Renée Leeuwner said that on Wednesday, the Two Oceans Aquarium had been alerted to the fact that an ocean sunfish (Mola mola) had become trapped in the Robinson Dry Dock across the way from the aquarium. “The water was being drained from the dock and the fish had nowhere to escape to. “The aquarium’s rescue team quickly jumped into action, but just as quickly realised that the fish was too big for the team to move on their own. They would need some assistance, and more than human muscle power, for this rescue. “One phone call later and a plan had been put into motion that would ensure the sunfish’s safe return to the ocean,” Leeuwner said.

Gavin Abrahams from Johnson Crane Hire dispatched his crane operator, Nzikayise Tanda, all the way from Epping to go and assist. At the same time, the rescue team took this opportunity to collect scientific samples for an international study on sunfish.

Tanda positioned the crane and the sunfish was placed on a stretcher, which was then attached to the crane. From there, the fish was hoisted up and over the dry dock wall to the aquarium boat, which was already waiting for its precious cargo.

Once the stretcher with the sunfish was positioned on the boat, the rescue team, cheered on by bystanders, headed out to release the fish outside the harbour.

“We were very happy with the condition of the sunfish and must commend the quick action of the Transnet and Cape Town Port Authority team in acting swiftly to save this ocean sunfish, particularlythe dry dock management, Gavin Abrahams from Johnson Crane Hire and Nzikayise Tanda, the crane operator.

“Large working ports like Cape Town harbour are a major interface between the natural and human-made world, and it is a pleasure to be able to work in collaboration with organisations that see the value in conserving our ocean treasures,” said Leeuwner.

