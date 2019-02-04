File photo: African News Agency (ANA)

Cape Town – Celebrations were in full swing in the Ceres community of Oppie Koppie at the weekend, where an Early Childhood Development (ECD) centre received a donation of three new classrooms to accommodate waiting lists of up to 55 children. Oppie Koppie is in Prince Alfred Hamlet, Ceres, and plagued by unemployment.

Since its inception, the ECD has seen over 250 seasonal farmworkers’ children graduate and enter primary school. Each year Oppie Koppie has educated and fed an average of 78 children, ranging in age from 3 to 6.

Over the past eight years, the area's population has grown, resulting in a greater need for child care and education.

With a waiting list of 55 children and with the ECD centre at capacity, the Vuya Foundation recognised the need to expand the centre.

Facilitated by the Rotary clubs, the project sought to double the centre’s capacity to six classrooms and ablution facilities for 150 children.

The initiative is a partnership between Coca-Cola Peninsula Beverages (CCPB), the Vuya Foundation, Henkel South Africa and the Rotary clubs of Newlands and Pinelands.

Vuya Foundation founder Mercia Isaacs said the classrooms were a dream come true.

“We would not have been able to see this vision become a reality, had it not been for our generous funders and friends of the Vuya Foundation, who have selflessly given towards this cause. We are truly indebted to them.”

Newlands Rotarian John Winship said: “The immediate request was for a modest expansion, but we were committed to building greater capacity given future demand and the belief that we could find funders.”

CCPB public affairs and marketing communications manager Priscilla Urquhart said: “We are very proud and happy to have played our part in growing the community of Ceres and the ECD centre.

"We believe that children should be equipped with facilities and the building blocks to build futures.”

One of the event highlights was the return of some of the first graduates of Oppie Koppie, now in Grade 6, to sing as part of the St Mark’s Primary School choir, to honour “Ma Isaacs”.

Cape Times