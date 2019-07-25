Ntombozonke Mjamba, 75, from Nyanga. Photo: Supplied / City of Cape Town

Cape Town – Imagine the elation if you are in your seventies and have never owned your own home. The lives of Ntombozonke Mjamba, 75, Cynthia Gabuza, 74, and Matilda Moletsane, 72, among others, have irrevocably been changed. They were among the first six beneficiaries to receive the keys to their new state-subsidised Breaking New Ground (BNG) homes in the Mau Mau housing project in Nyanga (Erf 2849).

Mayor Plato and mayoral committee member for human settlements Malusi Booi were on-site to congratulate the first-time property owners on Wednesday.

"It is an honour to be handing over homes to our qualifying beneficiaries who have become property owners, for the first time, after waiting patiently on the housing database for many years," said Plato.

"As they start this new chapter, we wish them and their families all the best. Owning a home gives some of our most vulnerable residents a sense of security and the restoration of dignity.

"Beyond this project, we as the City of Cape Town, will work harder to ensure that we speed up delivery."

The R90 million housing project on the Nyanga site, which is under way, will overall provide housing opportunities to 434 beneficiaries and their families by March 2020, if all goes according to plan.

"I want to thank all of our partners and stakeholders, including the Western Cape government, as well as the community, for working with us so that together we could make progress possible.

"This housing project has experienced many challenges due to community dynamics, so it is significant that we can celebrate this milestone in handing over the first houses in this project," said Booi.

"Going forward, we will continue to engage with relevant stakeholders, including the community, to ensure that the delivery of this housing project remains on track, so that more qualifying beneficiaries can receive their homes over the coming months."

"Furthermore, we remind our new property owners that they are responsible for their homes. We therefore encourage them to make responsible decisions regarding their homes, which includes the maintenance and upkeep of their homes, as well as ensuring the security of their assets for their loved ones in future by including it in their will."

Cape Times



