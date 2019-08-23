Keizersgracht Street in District Six has been renamed Hanover Street. Picture: David Ritchie

Cape Town – The decision to rename Keizersgracht Street to Hanover Street has been met with jubilation. The application was brought by the District Six Working Committee and approved by the city council yesterday.

Committee chairperson Shahied Ajam said the vote was unanimous.

“This is definitely a major step in terms of the healing process for the people of District Six, and the Cape Flats.

"Having the chance to rename this street to Hanover Street will bring back a sense of identity to our people, who have a connection with Hanover Street as the lifeblood and nerve-centre of the District Six community.

“People were ecstatic when they heard the news,” he said.

Hanover Street originally ran east from Buitenkant Street up to Tennant Street. In the application, Ajam said the name Hanover Street was one of the last vestiges of heritage that the people of District Six had been robbed by the stroke of a pen.

“Hanover Street was the life blood of the district. It was not only the place where old friends met, but also where they bade farewell to loved ones who died as a result of heartaches caused by forced removals.

"Similarly, our people of the District Six community had been robbed of a great part of their identity. In May 1901, Hanover Street witnessed the mass removals of thousands of black Africans from Horsley Street to Uitvlugt, north of Pinelands, now known as Ndabeni.

“Thereafter, they were once again removed to Langa. They were removed from District Six under the pretext that they were responsible for the outbreak of bubonic plague in Cape Town,” the application says.

Ajam said the decision meant the youth would now also be able to identify with the place they hear their parents and grandparents talk about.

“This is a major milestone for the District Six community in the Land Reform and Restitution process.

“We wish to thank the City of Cape Town, provincial government, national government and all political parties who voted with their conscience,” Ajam said.

Cape Times