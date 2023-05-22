Jozi and Cape Town tops list with the most lost house keys, according to Uber

Cape Town – Joburg and Cape Town top the list for the cities with the most lost house keys, according to Uber’s annual list of the most forgotten items on rides so far for 2023. Thanks to load shedding, alternative portable light sources such as solar lights, candles and lamps top the list of most forgotten items.

Riders in Cape Town are listed to have forgotten their wedding rings, handbags and house keys, closely followed by Joburg. Clothing, cellphones, chargers, laptops, shoes, handbags, wallets and groceries are also among the most forgotten items on rides. Podiums and red carpets top some of the most bizarre lost items. A stroller, baby bottles and baby blankets are listed among most popular baby items lost.

Riders are most likely to forget their belongings on Mondays and Tuesdays, and lost items that peak on certain days include groceries on Wednesdays, passports on Thursdays and chargers on Fridays, according to Uber. “The annual report, which is in its seventh year, aims to remind riders how to get lost items back using the Uber app.” “The best way to retrieve a lost item is to call the driver - but if you leave your phone itself in the vehicle, you can log in to your account on a computer,” the e-hailing company said.