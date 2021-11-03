JP Smith accused of withholding funding for CCTV cameras in Khayelitsha

CAPE TOWN - The Khayelitsha Development Forum (KDF) has accused Mayco safety and security member JP Smith of refusing to provide financial backing for a project aimed at installing CCTV cameras in crime hot spots in the township. The forum had development a concept, “Uyabonwa”, loosely translated as “you are seen”, to plant about 48 cameras across Khayelitsha focusing on the entry and exit points. The cameras were to have license plate recognition capability. It emerged that Khayelitsha did not get a single CCTV camera from the 44 the DA-led City of Cape Town had installed by the end of June 2019, at a cost of R17 million.

Instead, the cameras were part of the ward allocation projects within the City’s safety and security directorate, and were installed in affluent areas such as Blaauwberg, Table View, Milnerton, Plattekloof, Parow and Kraaifontein. The lack of surveillance in Khayelitsha had also been raised by former police commissioner Riah Phiyega, who said there was a “serious challenge” with the City’s failure to install CCTV cameras at high-crime spots such as Khayelitsha. About ‘Uyabonwa’, KDF chairperson Ndithini Tyhido said the City had insisted that the project first meet certain technical and legal conditions -- which had all been met.

“We went through every process, from planning, quantifying etc. We then went to the municipality and proposed the community project. We told them that this project would have a control room based in Khayelitsha’s Central Business District and would have about eight television screens which would have quality, capacity and its own server, and more people were going to be employed. Its aim was to catch criminals in no time.” Tyhido said the City flatly refused to fund it unless each ward councillor in Khayelitsha contributed a portion of their ward allocations. However, Smith denied the allegations that the City had refused to fund the project. He said the City puts cameras in all high-crime spots, and don't put cameras in leafy suburbs.

“He is completely inaccurate,” Smith said of Tyhido. “We embraced the project with eagerness, but nothing further came from their side. We are always happy, if there is some kind of initiative, to expand cameras at private cost, and wherever that has been an option, we have let it. As much as Mr Tyhido, who is a politician, uses every opportunity in one of the platforms to try and politicise matters for his own political preferences, he is being misleading.” “These decisions are not made by politicians at all. The decisions are made by officials and police. As we have explained to him before, when the policing CCTV budget is tabled by the mayor or the City, we vote for it. We don't determine where cameras go,” said Smith. The placement of cameras with a very significant CCTV budget provided recently was done by the City’s metro police in conjunction with the SA police, who conduct a threat assessment, he said.

“The national government can also place cameras. It is not the responsibility of the local government. Khayelitsha has more CCTV cameras than any other area, but it's just that there is a problem of vandalism in the area,” Smith said. Metro police chief Wayne le Roux said the City had proposed that a workshop be the next step, so that they can get a clear sense of what exactly KDF’s plans are. “There have been two engagements with the Khayelitsha Development Forum, and the City is very happy to work with the KDF and offer advice and insights around best practice for CCTV installations and monitoring,” said Le Roux.