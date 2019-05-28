File photo: Pixabay

Cape Town – Robbery has been given as the motive behind a series of shootings that claimed the lives of seven people and left 17 wounded in three incidents in Khayelitsha and Nyanaga yesterday and on Sunday. A task team made up of organised crime detectives has been set up to “work around the clock pursuing leads” following the three separate shootings.

Police spokesperson Noloyiso Rwexana said a 25-year-old man was killed and four were wounded when a gunman opened fire on patrons at a tavern in Harare, Khayelitsha, yesterday morning.

The incident came a day after five people were shot dead during a series of house robberies in Samora Machel on Sunday.

In another incident on Sunday night, a woman, 28, was shot dead after nine men stormed a tavern in Site B, Khayelitsha and opened fire on patrons. Thirteen people were wounded.

Rwexana said some of the patrons were robbed of their belongings.

“Robbery as a motive is not ruled out as personal belongings were taken from the victims in some of the incidents. A provincial task team comprising organised crime detectives is working around the clock pursuing leads,” police said.

Khayelitsha Development Forum (KDF) chairperson Ndithini Tyhido condemned the acts as barbaric, and urged residents with information to contact the police.

Tyhido said there was a shortage in the area of surveillance equipment, which they had been pleading with the City to give them for years.

“Residents must come out and expose these thugs. The KDF met (last night), and we discussed approaching private service providers to install cameras in the area, as the City is not budging. To have so many bodies riddled with bullets is unacceptable,” Tyhido said.

Khayelitsha leaders, civic organisations, and activist groups have for years claimed the suburb continues to be neglected by the City when it comes to installing cameras.

Mayco member for safety and security JP Smith last night denied the area was neglected, and said Khayelitsha had been given the most cameras in the City.

Harare community policing forum chairperson Ronnie Busakwe sent his condolences to the families of those killed and wounded.

“It could be you or your loved one next. These incidents are shocking, and the perpetrators need to be jailed. You can contact the police anonymously, it might save lives,” Busakwe said.

Detectives have appealed to anyone with information about the shootings to contact Colonel Joseph Komani on 064 752 1423 or anonymously contact Crime Stop on 086 001 0111 or SMS Crime Line on 32211.

Meanwhile, Khayelitsha police arrested a 51-year-old suspect for allegedly killing a 39-year-old woman in Site C on Saturday following an argument.

The suspect allegedly shot the victim. He was arrested and his unlicensed firearm was seized.

He is expected to appear at the Khayelitsha Magistrate’s Court on a charge of murder.

Yesterday morning, police spotted a suspicious vehicle on the corner of Japhta Masemola and Oscar Mpetha roads in SST informal settlement, Khayelitsha, and when they stopped the car the driver attempted to flee on foot.

“He threw a suspicious object on top of a roof of a shack. He was apprehended and taken back to where he had thrown the object. It was discovered that it was an unlicensed firearm loaded with ammunition,” police said.

