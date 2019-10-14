This is according to a motion of no confidence against him that is expected to be tabled today by his fellow councillors, Courtney van Wyk and Steven Vuba.
The move follows a failed motion of no confidence against DA metro chairperson Grant Twigg by councillor Rose Rau and Mayco member for transport Felicity Purchase.
Approached for comment yesterday Van Wyk did not respond, while Vuba declined to comment.
Van Wyk and Vuba charge in their submission dated October 8, that despite an extended caucus “bos- beraad” held to foster unity, Smith’s “long-standing divisive behaviour” has not ceased.