JP Smith to 'disprove' DA disunity agenda accusations at caucus meeting









City's DA caucus deputy leader, JP Smith Photo: African News Agency (ANA) Cape Town – The City's DA caucus deputy leader, JP Smith, is said to be at the forefront of driving disunity in the party’s caucus. This is according to a motion of no confidence against him that is expected to be tabled today by his fellow councillors, Courtney van Wyk and Steven Vuba. The move follows a failed motion of no confidence against DA metro chairperson Grant Twigg by councillor Rose Rau and Mayco member for transport Felicity Purchase. Approached for comment yesterday Van Wyk did not respond, while Vuba declined to comment. Van Wyk and Vuba charge in their submission dated October 8, that despite an extended caucus “bos- beraad” held to foster unity, Smith’s “long-standing divisive behaviour” has not ceased.

They said that the Steenhuisen report used against former mayor Patricia de Lille, charging maladministration, had allegedly placed Smith at the centre of heightened tensions and disunity within the DA caucus.

Van Wyk and Vuba noted that “The caucus deputy leader has been at the forefront of actively driving disunity within the DA caucus.

“And that during the 2019 election campaign, the caucus deputy leader led meetings which plotted and planned the removal of the regional chairperson, therefore actively dividing and driving a wedge within the caucus and the party.

"The caucus deputy leader confirmed this during his input at the metro regional council meeting on September 5, sanctimoniously labelling it as 'Saving the DA’.”

DA caucus chairperson Mzuvukile Nikelo would neither confirm nor deny that the motion existed and said that proposed agendas and motions would first be debated before being adopted.

Smith said that it was an internal political matter.

“I am a democrat and will abide by the decision of my caucus, and I respect the right of the mover of the motion to bring it.

“I reject the contents of the motion and believe that the opposite can readily be demonstrated, and I will seek to do so in the debate in our caucus tomorrow,” he said.

DA Western Cape provincial leader Bonginkosi Madikizela said: “We are aware of the intention to table the motion but I have not yet seen it. The leadership is dealing with the matter as it is an internal party matter.”

ANC metro chairperson Xolani Sotashe said: “The leadership in this administration has been shown to be rotten. If not before, members of colour within this party must now see how they are being used.

“As the opposition, all we can do is sit back and watch the DA as it implodes, but unfortunately it is the poor citizens who will suffer most.”

