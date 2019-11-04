Jabulani Ndlovu, Forget Ndlovu and Sibusiso Ndlovu were convicted on charges relating to 10 different incidents of rhino poaching in the Eastern Cape. The charges, dating back to 2013, included theft of rhino horn, attempted theft of rhino horn, and contravening sections of the Cape Provincial Ordinance on Nature and Environmental Conservation for activities involving injecting an intoxicating agent into the animal.
They were each sentenced to an effective 25 years behind bars. In one of the incidents on Bucklands farm in Albany, the horn of one rhino, named Campbell, was stolen after the animal was killed in June 2016. Campbell was darted and his horn was removed in a way that traumatically exposed his nasal airways, causing his death.
At the time of their arrest, the men were found in possession of, among others, Campbell's freshly removed horn, a tranquilliser dart gun, darts, Etorphine tranquilliser, a yellow bow saw, rounds of .22 blank ammunition, two knives, a side cutter pliers and a cordless drill.
On July 5, the SCA granted the trio leave to appeal their convictions on limited grounds; and against their sentences, "on the basis that a Full Bench may find their sentence shockingly inappropriate”.