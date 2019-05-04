File picture: African News Agency (ANA) Archives

Police have hailed the four life sentences handed to Adrian Leonard for the murders of a 27-year-old woman and three men aged 42, 24 and 21 in Atlantis. Police spokesperson FC van Wyk said the Western Cape High Court's ruling was a major boost to the morale of police in the province.

“The four life sentences handed down to the accused in the Western Cape High Court (yesterday) is an indication of the high priority we place on our investigations into priority crimes such as murders,” said Van Wyk.

The murders were committed on September 9, 2017, when the four people were approached by Leonard and an unknown person.

“The suspect opened fire on them and as a result of the shooting (the victims) died on the scene. The investigation was allocated to members of the Provincial Organised Crime Investigation Office just after occurrence,” said Van Wyk.

The investigation team embarked on an intensive investigation.

“A tracing operation in collaborating with the Provincial Organised Crime office and SAPS Atlantis ensured the successful tracing and arrest of the accused a few weeks later.

"According to the post-mortem report, all victims died due to gunshot wounds. Leonard is believed to be a member of a gang, and the victims belonged to another gang,” said Van Wyk.

In addition to the four life sentences, Leonard also received two five-year sentences for the possession of an unlicensed firearm and possession of unlicensed ammunition.

“The Western Cape Provincial Police Commissioner Khombinkosi Jula welcomed the outcome of the case and commended the investigation team for their commitment in tracing and apprehending a dangerous criminal and removing him from the community,” said Van Wyk.

