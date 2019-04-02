File photo: African News Agency (ANA) Archive

Cape Town – State departments have a difficult task in monitoring and evaluating complaints and claims made against them, said Supreme Court of Appeal (SCA) Judge Tati Makgoka. He was delivering judgment in a case that dealt with whether the state was obliged to provide reasons to a claimant on its decision as to whether it accepted or rejected a claim made under the Institution of Legal Proceedings Against Certain Organs of State Act.

The case before Judge Makgota involved Timothy Mabaso, who in June 2015 gave notice of his intention to claim R400 000 in damages against the minister of police, alleging that he had been assaulted while in police custody following his arrest.

Mabaso had not received a response and sent another letter the following month. In the latter correspondence, instead of payment, Mabaso demanded that the commissioner of police make a decision within 14 days as to whether he admitted liability.

The commissioner had been given until August to make that decision. There was no response to that letter either.

As a result Mabaso then, in December 2015, launched an application in the high court for a declarator that the police had an obligation to take a decision to accept, reject or settle the claim.

“Over and above all the considerations set out above, one should be mindful that national state departments have a difficult task in monitoring and evaluating complaints and claims made against them.

"The act and its predecessors were designed to meet that problem and to afford organs of state an opportunity to gather and preserve information and evidence.

"Their jurisdiction extends over large geographical areas and encompasses many individual employees and officials.

"Even when the decision is made to oppose litigation already instituted or to repudiate liability, there is the concomitant responsibility to gather evidence and/or prepare for trial,” Judge Makgoka said as he dismissed Mabaso’s appeal.

Mabaso’s legal representative argued a failure by the department to make a decision prior to litigation was “indicative of laxity” and was contrary to the provisions of the Independent Police Investigative Directorate Act.

Judge Makgoka said it was not clear what was expected of an organ of state in the asserted "endeavour to settle".

“Is it supposed to make an offer? If it does, what if the offer is not acceptable to the claimant? Who determines whether the endeavour by an organ of state to settle the claim is genuine and in good faith?

"What happens if the claimant perceives the organ of state's endeavour to be a sham, mechanical and in bad faith?”

