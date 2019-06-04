A MEMORIAL service was held for Labour Court Judge Anton Steenkamp at the Cape Town Labour Court in Loop Street. File Image: IOL

After delivering 435 judgments during a 14-year career, late Labour Court Judge Anton Steenkamp’s contribution to the legal fraternity would be greatly missed, his counterparts said yesterday. At a memorial service for Steenkamp held at the Cape Town Labour Court in Loop Street, Steenkamp’s legacy was remembered.

The judge died on May 20 while he was in the northern Zambian town of Mpika, after being bitten by a black mamba snake.

He and his wife had been camping in the bush as part of a three-month overland trip to Rwanda.

Described as a humorous man, with a great love for adventure, Steenkamp would be remembered for his “human and warm” nature.

Speaking on behalf of the Cape Bar, Colin Kahanovitz SC said Steenkamp was a “petrolhead” who had a rally car with a friend, which they nicknamed “The wheels of Justice”.

“Anton lived a life of service and I wish he could have been here today to see how much he was loved.

“He died too young,” said Kahanovitz.

While working in Namibia as an attorney, Steenkamp had earned great respect while rendering sterling service to his clients and he “had all the makings of a top-class judge” tributes relayed.

“He had the right combination of intellect, precision and kindness and he had found his true calling in life as a judge,” said Kahanovitz.

Steenkamp had developed a keen desire to act in the high court and this dream would have materialised during August this year, when he would have acted in the Johannesburg High Court.

Likhaya Makana from the Black Lawyers Association said: “The country has lost a great judge and remarkable man. The loss comes at a time when people needed him, especially now - with the renewal of the country. His contribution would have been valuable. He was a transformative judge and a revolutionary because of his judgments.

“He was brought to Earth for a purpose and he has served that purpose,” said Makana, consoling Steenkamp’s family.

CAPE TIMES