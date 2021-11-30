Judge Thulare grants ’fleeing Somali’ duo appeal

CAPE TOWN - Two undocumented men from Somalia have won an appeal against the decision of the Bellville Magistrate court to dismiss their bail application. The two were charged with two counts of unlawful possession of a firearm and unlawful ammunition when a gun was found in the shop they were in.

Western Cape Acting High Court Judge Daniel Thulare last week found that the magistrate lacked information on the status of the men to reach a determination on the bail application. Judge Thulare also ordered the State to assist the men to present themselves before a Refugee Reception Officer within five working days, after which the matter was remitted back to the Bellville Magistrate for a decision on whether or not to grant bail. The men aged 28 and 18 alleged they had to flee Somalia because a terrorist organization had threatened to kill them. They had no previous convictions or pending cases and did not know the complainant or any state witnesses.

Police had followed up on a tip off which led them to a shop in Bellville South. A firearm was found in the shop but not on their person, court documents detail. “An arrested person who alleged that they had fled their country of origin for fear of persecution should trigger the preamble to the Refugees Act, 1998 (Act No. 130 of 1998) (the RA) in the minds of the law enforcement officers, public prosecutors and judicial officers. The detention of such person for allegedly having committed an offence, that is, in terms of the CPA, does not absolve the state to determine that person’s status,” Judge Thulare said. One of the factors for consideration in this application, and which from the record, appeared to have troubled the Magistrate, “was the status of the accused in the country,” Judge Thulare said.