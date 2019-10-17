Judgment reserved in Philippi Horticultural Area battle









The PHA Food and Farming Campaign has argued for the preservation of a key piece of agricultural land. Picture: Courtney Africa/African News Agency (ANA) Cape Town – The City and provincial government have charged that farming the Philippi Horticultural Area (PHA) land at the centre of a battle between them and activists would likely cause more harm to the underlying Cape Flats aquifer (CFA) than a proposed 472.36 hectare development. On the second day of a David versus Goliath battle at the Western Cape High Court, the City and province cited research that farming was polluting the aquifer, and any expansion of this activity would be harmful. They also contended that the land in question was of poor quality and not conducive to farming. “The applicants emphasise the importance of conserving the CFA for use as a source for drinking water. The applicants’ professed concern for the CFA is premised on a contention that using Oakland’s land for horticulture would be good for the aquifer. However, the evidence shows the opposite: agriculture is in fact harmful to the aquifer,” Ron Paschke, SC, for the City, argued. Farmers and activists from the PHA Food and Farming Campaign are challenging a 2011 provincial government decision to shift the urban edge of prime agricultural land in the dwindling PHA for development.

The PHA Food and Farming campaign said developments on the land would threaten the livelihoods of emerging farmers and their workers, and place local food security, and the 630km² Cape Flats aquifer (CFA), in jeopardy.

They are also seeking a declaratory order for protection of the full 3 000ha area of the PHA. The land in the PHA has been the subject of controversy in recent years, as those behind the campaign fought against proposed U-Vest and Oaklands City developments.

For the province, Nazreen Bawa, SC, said the applicant’s argument was premised on every piece of vacant land in and surrounding the PHA being reserved for horticultural use, without regard to the state of the land in question.

“There is a dogged insistence that there is only one use for this land, notwithstanding whether it could be farmed or not.

"The applicants can make these kinds of submissions because they don’t have obligations to other matters like the City and province there are thousands of people desperate for housing. “

The City and province have both argued that the particular provisions of the 2011 ruling were moot as they had been withdrawn and replaced.

Advocate Murray Bridgeman, who is assisting the campaign pro bono, said the deepest part of the CFA runs through the PHA.

He said the national Department of Agriculture consistently refused to consent to the rezoning or subdivision of the Oakland City properties, which the City and province ignored.

“The reference to the department’s mandate to preserve agricultural land and deliver on its obligation to ensure food security cannot simply be ignored, as the City has done.

“The argument raised by the City that the Oakland properties were not farmed at the time, apart from opportunistic farming is a spurious argument. "

"The mandate of the department to ensure food security must be seen in the context of a growing population and the obvious fact that more food is needed for more people,” he said.

Judgment was reserved.

Cape Times