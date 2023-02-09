Justice for 5-year-old Chantelle Makwena three years after her brutal rape and murder

Cape Town - Ricardo Grysman is expected back in the Gqeberha High Court on Friday for sentencing for crimes relating to the rape of a 50-year-old woman and the rape and murder of a 5-year-old girl. NPA spokesperson Luxolo Tyali said the matter, which involved the rape of a woman on November 10, 2018, and the rape and murder of little Chantelle Makwena on August 2, 2019, was in court on Wednesday.

Story continues below Advertisement

“The case against the accused in relation to the rape and murder of the 5-year-old was circumstantial. And the case in relation to the (woman) was based on the evidence of a single witness. “The accused was linked with his DNA found on the 5-year-old’s clothing. “In respect of the rape of the (woman), he was known to her as he was the friend of her son,” Tyali said.

Civic group Action Society said Chantelle’s rapist and murderer finally faced the consequences of his gruesome actions. “Grysman raped and killed Chantelle and hid her beaten, half-naked body under dirt and bricks in a dilapidated toilet on 2 August 2019. He was arrested the next day but released shortly after. Until that time, he had been evading arrest on a previous charge where he raped a 50-year-old woman. The DNA forensic report for Chantelle's rape and murder was only completed two years after the incident. The police finally arrested Grysman on 30 July 2021, and he has been in custody since,” the organisation said. Desire Goodwin from Giving Gifts of Love in the Eastern Cape, who attended the proceedings, said justice was served in this case.

Story continues below Advertisement

“This has been a long struggle, and now at least, justice is served. Let’s hope that justice will also be served for all the other people, women and children who had to suffer similar abuse,” said Goodwin. “The prosecutors made it loud and clear that society is tired of these types of cases where children are involved.” Cape Times