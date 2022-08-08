Justice Minister Lamola explains state of July unrest prosecutions

Cape Town - Two cases against the 19 accused instigators of July 2021 violence were struck off the roll and five others were withdrawn. Justice and Correctional Services Minister Ronald Lamola was responding to DA leader John Steenhuisen who asked about the current status of the prosecution of 19 accused instigators of the unrest that took place in KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng.

In March 2022, Police Minister Bheki Cele named the list of 19 accused persons in a response to parliamentary questions, saying SAPS had secured their attendance in court. In his written reply, Lamola said two cases had been struck off the roll due to delays in investigation and the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) declining to prosecute. He said the matter involving Zamaswazi Majozi was struck off the roll and not prosecuted.

Another matter, involving Orifile Sedika was also struck off the roll due to delays in the investigation. Lamola also said the matter involving Montsamai Letsoalo was provisionally withdrawn for further investigations to be conducted. The charges against Joe Mabaso and Sibusiso Mavuso were withdrawn due to insufficient evidence on May 30, 2022, and March 15, 2022, respectively.

No reason was provided for the withdrawal of the charge against Mandla Mahlangu on December 7, 2021. Lamola’s response showed that two matters were postponed for legal representation. There were matters related to Mdumiseni Zuma and Crispin Sikhakhane.

Matters that have been postponed to later this year for plea and trial are those of Themba Minisi, Bonginkosi Khanyile, Brian Mchunu, Bruce Nimmerhoudt and Sabelo Msomi. However, the matter involving Ike Thamsanqa Khumalo was remanded to August 19 for the results of a legal assistance application to the US. Lamola said the Deputy Public Prosecutor did not pursue incitement charges, but theft charges against Solani Silawule, Sifiso Nhlapo, Daluxolo Sizwe Weyi and Cebolazakha Zondo.