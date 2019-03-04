Former Bosasa chief operating officer Angelo Agrizzi testified at the commission that the company allegedly paid R1 million a month to prison officials, Popcru members and former prisons boss Khulekani Sithole to undermine Vernie Petersen’s efforts to clean up correctional services. Picture: Itumeleng English/ African News Agency (ANA)

Cape Town – Close friends and family paid tribute to late former correctional services national commissioner and anti-apartheid activist Vernie Petersen through the establishment of his foundation at the weekend. The Vernie Petersen Foundation stems from the #Justice4Vernie initiative. His name arose in testimony at the Zondo Commission as he refused a bribe in return for extending Bosasa tenders without following due process.

Former Bosasa chief operating officer Angelo Agrizzi testified at the commission that the company allegedly paid R1 million a month to prison officials, Popcru members and former prisons boss Khulekani Sithole to undermine Petersen’s efforts to clean up correctional services.

Former chairperson of the portfolio committee on correctional services Dennis Bloem pleaded before Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo to investigate the “mysterious death” of Petersen, to ensure his widow and two children gained closure.

A tribute rally was held at St George’s Cathedral to launch the foundation with speakers including Petersen’s wife, June Petersen, and former Mayor Theresa Solomons. His son, Ruari Petersen, paid tribute to his father through a musical interlude during the proceedings.

Convener of the foundation Neil Cole said the foundation would support initiatives to build an ethical public service and nominate Vernie Petersen to receive the Order of the Baobab posthumously.

Petersen’s wife called on former correctional services minister Ngconde Balfour to appear before the Zondo Commission.

Anglican Archbishop Thabo Makgoba remembered Petersen’s work for justice and liberation while working with the Diocese Board of Social Responsibility.

