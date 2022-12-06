Kaapse Klopse Karnival Association gets three-year partnership deal

Cape Town - The Kaapse Klopse Karnival Association (KKKA) is gearing up for the Tweede Nuwe Jaar festivities and celebrated with a partnership announcement on Tuesday. The KKKA announced a new three-year partnership with community-focused betting operator Hollywoodbets.

The event has now been adopted and renamed as the Hollywoodbets Cape Town Street Parade. The sponsorship will also include support for the Voorsmakie event, which will be hosted for the first time at the Kenilworth Racecourse on December 17, while the sponsorship will also fund five stadium events from January to February next year. The traditional street parade will kick off with much anticipation, drawing crowds of thousands to the Grand Parade and CBD, with minstrel troupes from all over Cape Town performing in the streets of the city centre between Hanover Street in District Six, and Rose Street in the Bo-Kaap.

Director of the KKKA, Muneeb Gambeno, said that a title sponsor for the Cape Town Street Parade was hugely positive at a time when communities were looking forward to performing after missing out for the past two years. “We are excited to celebrate the beautiful tradition of Klopse again, and to have the backing of Hollywoodbets is a huge boost to our efforts to host a successful and inclusive carnival that can grow into a jewel event on the South African and world calendar.” Hollywoodbets brand and communications manager Devin Heffer said: “We are excited to be coming on board with the Kaapse Klopse Karnival Association, which plays a significant role in preserving the Western Cape culture for many. As a company who is passionate about communities, our involvement in these events is something that aligns with our values and affirms our support for the arts and culture industry.”

