Kabamba Floors appointed Maties rugby coach

Stellenbosch University and Maties Sport have announced the appointment of Currie Cup legend Kabamba Floors as Maties Rugby Senior Men’s Head Coach for the next three years. Oudtshoorn-born Floors joined Maties in 2016 as the Young Guns assistant coach. In 2019, he was promoted to Young Guns head coach and his team went on to win the u/20 tournament of the Varsity Cup series in the first year of his tenure.

He became an assistant coach for the Western Province u/20 team in 2020 and the Currie Cup team in 2021 while still coaching at Maties. He joined the Maties senior first team management in 2022, taking charge of the forwards, as well as the breakdown and attack coach. “It’s a huge privilege to be entrusted with a position that I have grown into over the past seven years. I look forward to the hard work and challenges at our club that sets high standards in terms of its values, culture, and performance,” Floors said.

“Working with student athletes is no easy job, however, based on my extensive experience here at Maties Rugby, I have a clear understanding of what it takes to manage the student-athletes and help them find the balance between being a student and an athlete. To my Maties Rugby Office family, I'm excited about the next chapter as Maties Rugby’s head coach,” he added. Maties Sport and Maties Rugby are proud of the progress Floors has shown in his coaching career, said Drikus Hancke, Head of Rugby at Maties Sport.