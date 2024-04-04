Kaizer Chiefs soccer star Luke Fleurs dies in Joburg hijacking

Messages of condolences streamed in on social media as news broke of the hijacking murder of 24-year-old Kaizer Chiefs centre-back player, Luke Fleurs. The soccer club announced via their Facebook page that Cape Town-born Fleurs was accosted on Wednesday evening in Johannesburg.

“It is with a great deal of sadness that we announce that Kaizer Chiefs player, Luke Fleurs tragically lost his life last night during a hijacking incident in Johannesburg. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family and friends at this difficult time. The SAPS are handling the matter and further details will be communicated in due course. May his dear soul rest in peace,” the club wrote. Cultural Affairs and Sport MEC, Anroux Marais, said she is “deeply saddened” to hear of the death of the soccer star. Luke Fleurs, who was killed in an alleged hijacking. “Fleurs was a son of Mitchells Plain and Fish Hoek who excelled in sport from an early age. Mostly playing at centre back on the soccer field, signing for Ubuntu Cape Town’s Academy at the age of 13, and playing his first match in the First Division at the tender age of 17. He signed up for Super Sport United in 2018, moving to Kaizer Chiefs last year. Luke played for the South African under-20 team and was included in the Bafana Bafana squad, although he had not played a game for the national team yet.

“Our heartfelt condolences and prayers go to Luke Fleurs’ family, friends and loved ones. He died too soon – a tragic victim of crime in South Africa. His legacy will not be forgotten,” said Marais. Social media posts mourned Fleurs. Chelsea Roberts wrote: “You were a light too bright for this world Luke Fleurs. Your hard work and dedication will always be something many of us can look up to. You followed your dream and persevered man! As kids we watched you play on the ‘blat’ like they call it, daily, & saw your passion birth at a young age. Then we watched you on TV and celebrated you. Today I’m privileged to have gotten to know you and along with your parents, siblings, friends, Cape Town and greater, I mourn your loss young champ.”

Another post by Bruce Nadin read: “This is beyond terrible news. Another awful reminder of the violence that devastates our country on a daily basis. Luke was known to many of you, especially those from Ubuntu Football where he was the first graduate to play PSL. “Let us all join in prayer for his family, friends, teammates, and especially all at Ubuntu. “To those in the football family please be supportive of teammates and coaches who are impacted by this terrible tragedy.”