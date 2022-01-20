Kammanassie wildfire in Klein Karoo has spread due to windy conditions with properties now in danger

CAPE TOWN – The wildfire on the Kammanassie Mountains in the Western Cape has spread with property now in danger. This as warm weather conditions in excess of 30℃ is expected for areas around the province over the weekend.

The Garden Route District Municipality (GRDM) on Thursday said the wildfire on the Kammanassie Mountain in the Little Karoo between the Swartberg and Outeniqua mountains, has become more active after Wednesday’s night’s north-easterly windy conditions. “It has spread more towards all sides of the initial affected area,” the GRDM said. A GRDM skid unit and 17 Working on Fire (WoF) ground crew are fighting the wildfire in the southern section of the blaze.

On the western side of the incident, firefighters of GRDM are attending to the wildfire that’s spreading to a farmer’s property and infrastructure. Cape Nature firefighters are attending to another scene near a farmer’s property and WoF firefighters are currently stationed at the north-eastern scene close to two properties. “Crews are expected to make inroads in the accessible areas,” the GRDM said.

No injuries or damage to infrastructure were recorded as yet. The blaze broke out on Monday spreading through the Kammanassie mountain ranges west of Uniondale. On Tuesday, authorities said the fire was estimated at 2 500 hectares and burning in a 26-year-old veld, which was inaccessible due to mountainous terrain. The overnight weather was reported to have been favourable with low cloud cover and upwind conditions causing some parts of the fire lines to self extinguish.