Kannaland municipal manager on warning after drunk driving arrest

Cape Town - Opposition parties have called for the Kannaland Municipality to take action following the arrest of municipal manager, Morné Hoogbaard, on charges of driving under the influence on Sunday. Hoogbaard was arrested in Oudtshoorn and released on warning on Monday.

Police spokesperson, Christopher Spies, said the matter was under investigation. “Oudtshoorn detectives are investigating a case of driving motor vehicle whilst under the influence of liquor following the arrest of a 47-year-old man between George and Oudtshoorn on Sunday, 23 April 2023 at about 4:40pm by Western Cape Provincial Traffic officials,” he said. Hoogbaard is expected to appear Oudtshoorn Magistrates’ Court on August 15, 2023.

It comes amid calls by opposition parties for him to step down over allegations of corruption and maladministration in the municipality. Hoogbaard and several others were expected to appear in court later this year, after they were arrested by the Hawks on charges relating to defrauding the municipality of more than R338 million, and enriching themselves with senior positions. DA constituency head in Kannaland, Eleanore Bouw-Spies, said they would follow the court proceedings closely.

This as the party called for Hoogbard’s removal earlier this month. “Hoogbaard is currently facing charges of allegedly defrauding the same municipality he is now the manager of, and will appear in court later this year. “Kannaland Mayor, Jeffrey Donson, should hang his head in shame for allowing this appointment.

“It places the Kannaland Municipality, which is already in a dire financial position, at a serious risk,” Bouw-Spies said. ANC spokesperson in Kannaland, Elvis Ntlebi, said Hoogbaard had a long history of allegations. “He is currently appearing in the regional court on charges of R 338 million corruption, fraud and theft. Kannaland’s executive mayor, Jeffrey Donson, refuses to hold Hoogbaard accountable for his corrupt conduct as outlined in the Section 106 Report,“ he said.