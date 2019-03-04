Ayakha Qhomfo has achieved 25 medals - 15 gold, three silver and seven bronze medals - the majority of which she won at an international level. Photo: Twitter / Zelda Phillips

Cape Town – Fifteen-year-old karate and gold medallist Ayakha Qhomfo hopes to convince Mayor Dan Plato and other officials to invest more in the martial arts. Ayakha, aka Aya, has achieved 25 medals - 15 gold, three silver and seven bronze medals - the majority of which she won at an international level.

Her goal is to motivate her peers and other children, to excel in sports while continuing with school work and extra murals - as she did with the support of her parents.

“Karate has a solid place in my heart and it’s more than just a sport as it taught me discipline, self-control and keeps your body and mind in good shape.

“It’s a lifestyle now. I can also defend myself which is essential as a female with all that is happening in our societies regarding gender-based violence,” she said.

Ayakha started karate in 2009 as a primary school pupil in Cape Town. She relocated to Pretoria in 2013.

“This passion has given me an opportunity to travel the world extensively, meet other cultures and learn different things along the way.

The black belt brought home three gold and two bronze medals at the ninth JSKA World Karate Championship in Russia last year.

She is working towards the World Championship competition, which will be held in Germany next year.

